At Least 11 People Injured in Turkey in Rocket Attack From Afrin - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 11 people were wounded after six rockets launched from Syria's northern Afrin district hit Turkey's southern provinces of Kilis and Hatay, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported Friday.

Three rockets launched from Afrin reportedly hit Hatay's Reyhanli district injuring six people.

The media outlet added, citing the Kilis governor, that one of those injured in his province was in a serious condition.

The report comes a day after a rocket fell on the roof of a restaurant in the center of Turkish Kilis, injuring one civilian. According to the estimates, since the start of the Turkish operation in northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, 4 civilians were killed in Turkey's border districts Kilis and Reyhanli, whereas dozens got injuries.

Shelling and rocket attacks reportedly coming from Kurdish-held territories in Syria have been targeting Reyhanli and Kilis since the start of the Turkish operation in Afrin.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched on January 20 Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), considered by Ankara affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. The operation has been conducted jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces.