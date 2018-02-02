Register
01:23 GMT +302 February 2018
    Representatives of the Arab League attend an emergency meeting to discuss the conflict in Libya, at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015.

    Arab League Mulls Expanding Mediators Quartet on Middle East Settlement

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Arab League is planning to expand the mechanism of the Quartet of international mediators on the Israel-Palestine settlement, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, the Arab League's Foreign Ministers Council was held in the Egyptian capital in a follow-up to the previous sessions in December and January on Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    "Foreign ministers of the Arab states have decided to cooperate with prominent international counterparts to create a new multilateral international mechanism under UN auspices for delivering a peace process," the final statement of the Arab League's ministerial meeting read.

    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki said after the meeting that the "previous mechanism of Middle East settlement is no more effective."

    The Middle East Quartet is an international mechanism comprising Russia, the European Union, the United Nations and the United States, aimed at mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, first and foremost those in the Middle East and Palestine, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.

