Loud Explosion Reportedly Heard in Turkey's Ankara (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A Reuters witness said that the ambulances were rushing to the scene where the reported blast occurred.

According to reports from social networks, the explosion was heard in many districts of Ankara. The television channel Haberturk reported that the explosion occurred in the Çukurambar ​​district.

No people were reportedly killed.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

However, some internet users suggest that a gas cylinder exploded in one of the offices.

The internet users have uploaded the first photos taken at the site of the alleged explosion.

