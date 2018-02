WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar will honor US sanctions in signing new agreements, including negotiating a deal to purchase the S-400 air defense systems from Russia, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in Washington, DC on Thursday.

"There is nothing signed yet, and what I can assure you that Qatar is always enduring the compliance with the international law and also with the sanctions system here, the sanctions regime in the United States, so we are taking everything into consideration," Al Thani said when asked about Qatar negotiating an S-400 systems purchase from Moscow.

