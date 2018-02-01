Register
01 February 2018
    A riot police officer runs away from the site after two rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border, Turkey, April 24, 2016

    Rocket Fire From Afrin Injures Civilian in Turkey's Kilis - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    125

    As Ankara's operation in Syria's Afrin has been underway for over a week already, retaliatory strikes from Afrin's Kurdish groups has lead to several casualties and many more injured civilians in Turkey's border regions.

    At least one person was wounded after missiles fired from Syrian Afrin hit Turkey's Kilis, NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

    The rocket fell on the roof of a restaurant in the city's center. The injured person was taken to hospital, there is no preliminary information on his condition so far. The scene is cordoned off by the police.

    READ MORE: Afrin Canton Co-Chair: 'We Called on Syrian Army to Protect us'

    According to media reports, since the start of the Turkish operation in northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, 4 civilians were killed in Turkey's border districts Kilis and Reyhanli, whereas dozens got injuries.

    A military weapon is seen on the back of a pick-up truck near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Iranian TV Crew Comes Under Attack Near Afrin in Syria - Reports
    Civilian casualties were also reported on the Syrian side, with death toll reaching 35 and over 100 people receiving medical attention in Afrin's hospitals, according to the city's health ministry.

    Turkey began a military intervention in the Afrin region, dubbed Olive Branch Operation in the wake of the US announcement of its plans to build a 30,000-strong Kurdish force from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting Daesh in the region. According to Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, the only aim of Ankara in Afrin is to eliminate terrorists from the area.

    READ MORE: Situation in Syria's Afrin Causes Grave Concern — Russian Foreign Ministry

    Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey, Turkey January 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos
    Turkey's General Staff Refutes Rumors of Using Napalm in Syria's Afrin
    Ankara's concerns over Washington's plans were caused by the fact that the SDF is affiliated with Syria's Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization as they have ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which is actively fighting against the government in Turkey in a bid to gain autonomy.

    Since the start of Turkey's offensive the world community has been closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in the region. Russia stated that it follows the humanitarian aspects connected with the offensive stressing that it stays in contact with both Damascus and Ankara on this issue. The EU foreign affairs chief Mogherini also noted the importance of ensuring the security of civilians and their access to the humanitarian assistance amid the operation.

