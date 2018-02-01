Register
04:39 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Singer Lorde performs on the 'Other Stage' at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 23, 2017

    Activist: Israeli Group Lawsuit Over Lorde’s Canceled Concert a ‘Losing Battle’

    © AP Photo/ Grant Pollard/Invision
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    210

    On Tuesday, an Israeli legal rights group filed a lawsuit against two New Zealanders for allegedly persuading pop singer Lorde to cancel her June 2018 concert in Israel under a controversial 2011 Israeli law that allows civil lawsuits to be filed against those urging a boycott of Israel or of lands it has occupied.

    Israeli-American activist and author Miko Peled told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear program that the Israeli legal group is "fighting a losing battle" and very likely using the law as a "tactic to scare off other artists that refuse to perform in Israel out of principle."

    ​Last year, New Zealanders Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab wrote an open letter to Lorde calling on her to "take a stand" and "join the artistic boycott of Israel."

    The women, who referred to themselves as activists working to end Israeli apartheid, also explained that they believed "an economic, intellectual and artistic boycott is an effective way of speaking out."

    The singer-songwriter replied to a tweet of the letter, writing, "Noted! Been speaking [with] many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me I am learning all the time too." She canceled her Tel Aviv show just days after her tweet.

    According to the Israel legal rights group Shurat HaDin, the New Zealanders knew the letter could result in a boycott, meaning they can be sued under the contentious 2011 law. The group is filing the lawsuit on behalf of three Israeli fans for about $13,000 in "emotional injury" damages. This is the first time the controversial law will be tested in court.

    Several media outlets, including Billboard and Fox News, that reportedly contacted Sachs on Twitter claim that the activist was unaware of any lawsuits until media reports broke.

    "This lawsuit is an effort to give real consequences to those who selectively target Israel and seek to impose an unjust and illegal boycott against the Jewish state," said Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, the group's head and a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, the Guardian reported. "They must be held to compensate Israeli citizens for the moral and emotional injury and the indignity caused by their discriminatory actions."

    However, according to Peled, the chances that Shurat HaDin will win the lawsuit are very slim.

    "I think [the lawsuit] is a long shot. They're [Shurat HaDin] pulling all their stops. I think they're seeing support for boycotts against Israel grow and become more threatening, more effective, more popular," Peled told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "They're hearing the voices of Palestinians around the world becoming louder and louder, more clear and more acceptable. They're seeing Bernie Sanders meeting with Issa Amro," Peled noted, referring to the Palestinian activist facing trial in Israel for what Sanders and several other Congress members believe is political persecution intended to stifle his activism. 

    A Palestinian protester burns a replica Israeli flag as another holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman
    'The Army of Muhammad is Coming': Dutch Anti-Zionist Activists Accused of Shouting Slurs at BDS Rally

    "They just banned the American Friends Service Committee and Code Pink from entering Israel. They're losing their mind in a way. It's complete nonsense. They think they can fight this. They think you can legislate to stop a movement, but you can't," Peled added.

    In fact, Peled believes that Israel is sabotaging itself by filing a lawsuit against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, the Palestinian-led movement fighting for the freedom, justice and equality of Palestinians by putting non-violent pressure on Israel to comply with international law and end the occupation of Arab lands.

    "The artists that refuse to perform do it out of principle. It's not about money and it's not about business. It is about principle. Israel is hurting itself by bringing [this lawsuit] up and stirring it over and over again. It brings to light how insane they are, how desperate they are and how extreme they are. They are attempting to stir something up when there is no way they can win," Peled told Radio Sputnik.

    Becker chimed in, calling the legal rights lawsuit a "fundamental embarrassment for a state supposedly founded on the ideas and principles of democracy." 

    US Congress Looks to Combat BDS Movement Against Israel

    Peled said, "Israel is pretending to be a democracy — although they value the existence of a Jewish state above democracy. Maintaining a Jewish majority on occupied Palestinian land is the most important thing to them. I was at a conference in 2015 or 2016 in Jerusalem when a ‘how do we fight the BDS movement' conference was taking place. There were all these politicians, journalists and Jewish millionaires who contribute to pro-Israeli groups at the conference. There were even event promoters at the conference trying to downplay what it means when big names cancel their performances in Israel," Peled recalled.

    On Tuesday, a US federal judge blocked a controversial Kansas law designed to indict people who boycott Israel, calling it an infringement of the US Constitution's first amendment.

    In July 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter to Congress opposing the Israel Anti-Boycott Act introduced in the House and Senate in March 2017 by Maryland Senator Ben Cardin.

    In the letter, the ACLU claimed that "by penalizing those who support international boycotts of Israel [the act] seeks only to punish the exercise of constitutional rights."

    Related:

    Following Abbas’ Urging, Slovenia Likely to Recognize State of Palestine
    Narendra Modi to Visit Palestine in Less Than a Month After Hosting Israeli PM
    Ahed Tamimi: Palestine's Rosa Parks
    Palestine May Revise Freeze on Israel Recognition if Tel Aviv Stops Violations
    'Mike Pence Believes Israel Has the Right to the Whole of Palestine' – Analyst
    Tags:
    lawsuit, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, pop singer, singer, Lorde, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok