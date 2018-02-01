Register
03:09 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ankara view

    Survey Reveals Major Concerns in Turkey: Terrorism, Gulen Movement, Unemployment

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    Turkish people perceive terrorism as the foremost problem facing the country, while ranking the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and unemployment as the next two issues of major concern, the latest research revealed on Wednesday.

    The Survey on Social and Political Trends was carried out by Istanbul’s Kadir Has University among 1,000 respondents across the country between December 11 and January 7.

    "Terrorism, seen as the most important problem in 2016 with 35 percent, has kept its top position in the country’s agenda in 2017, though it has gone down to 29 percent. FETO, identified as a problem only by 1.3 percent in 2015, went up significantly in 2016 as a result of the 15 July coup attempt and became the country’s second most serious problem with 25.2 percent. In 2017, with an 18.1 percent rate, FETO continues to be viewed as the second most serious problem in Turkey," the annual research said, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News newspaper.

    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, US July 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller
    Turkey Reportedly Suspects Constantinople Patriarch of Ties to Gulen, CIA
    According to the survey, the ranking varies depending on the regions of residence, with people from northern and central Turkey regarding terrorism as the top problem, and residents of the Aegean, Mediterranean and eastern regions identifying unemployment as the major concern.

    In general, the survey showed that Turks had become more preoccupied with social and economic problems in 2017, with the number of people calling unemployment and the high cost of living the most critical problems, having risen from 10.5 to 17 percent and from 9.8 to 13.1 percent respectively compared to 2016.

    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Erdogan: Turkey Will Clean Its Entire Border With Syria From Terrorists
    Looking into foreign policy priorities, the survey noted that a downward trend in the level of support for Turkey’s EU membership after years of tumbling had been reversed, with 57.8 percent of respondents supporting the EU accession.

    Almost 60 percent of Turks have supported continued NATO membership, with opinions almost equally dividing on whether Turkey could ensure its security without being a NATO member (39.8) or not (37.7 percent), the poll showed.

    The research also revealed that the United States had overtaken Israel as a country thought to pose the biggest threat to Turkey, while Azerbaijan, followed by Northern Cyprus and Russia, was perceived as the most important ally.

    Related:

    Turkish Solder Reportedly Killed in Clashes with PKK Militants in Eastern Turkey
    Turkey Lashes Out at French President Over Warning Against 'Invasion' of Syria
    Turkey's General Staff Refutes Rumors of Using Napalm in Syria's Afrin
    US May Sanction Turkey Following Purchase of Russian S-400 Systems - Reports
    Turkey Launched Afrin Op to Bolster Its Role in Geneva, Sochi Talks – Analyst
    Tags:
    security, unemployment, economy, social programs, Gulen Movement, terrorism, survey, poll, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok