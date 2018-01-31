Register
31 January 2018
    Offshore gas production

    Israeli Minister Says Gas Field Put Out to Tender by Lebanon Belongs to Israel

    Middle East
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The eastern Mediterranean gas field that has been put up for tender by Lebanon, and is expected to be developed by an international consortium of energy companies, belongs to Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday.

    "They [Lebanon] are announcing a tender on the gas field, including Block 9, which is ours by any definition," Lieberman said at a conference in Tel Aviv.

    The Israeli minister said that the respectable companies participating in the tender were making a major mistake, as their involvement in the project contradicts any rules and practices.

    In December, the Lebanese government approved provisions for the right to explore two energy blocks, namely Block 4 and Block 9, in Lebanon to the consortium of Russia's Novatek natural gas producer with France’s Total and Italy’s Eni.

    Lebanon launched its first oil and gas production licensing auction in January 2017, opening five of ten of its Mediterranean blocks up for international bids.

    Lebanon, together with Israel, Cyprus and Egypt, sits on the Levant Basin in the eastern Mediterranean, where new gas fields have been revealed in 2009. Two Lebanese offshore blocks now lie within a triangle of maritime territory claimed by Israel.

