Turkish Deputy PM Urges US to Help Avoid Face-Off Between Troops in Syria

"Turkey and the United States, certainly, should not meet face to face [in Syria's north.] We do everything to avoid it, however, these efforts should not come only from Turkey. The US representatives, who are located in the region, should also take efforts not to meet with Turkey," Bozdag told the TGRT broadcaster.
The Turkish Armed Forces launched a joint operation with the Free Syrian Army opposition against the Kurdish forces in Afrin on January 20. The district is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD) militias, which Ankara considers affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.
Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty.
