Eyewitnesses Recall Coalition's Alleged 'Friendly Fire' Attack in Iraq (VIDEO)

Witnesses have said that a combat helicopter of the US-led coalition fired on a car transporting wounded people in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, claiming the lives of several police officers and civilians.

In the video, one of the eyewitnesses is seen saying that "we demand that Americans leave the country [Iraq] because of a disregard for people's lives."