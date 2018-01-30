At Least 5 Killed in Airstrikes on MSF Hospital in Syrian Idlib - Press Service

"A hospital in northern Syria supported by Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has been hit in an aerial attack… The attack occurred while the hospital was receiving injured people from an airstrike that occurred about an hour earlier hitting Saraqab´s main market, killing eleven people, according to the hospital manager. He said the attack on the hospital itself resulted in at least five deaths, including a child, and injuries to at least six people including three medical staff," the statement said on Monday.
Syria has been in the state of civil war for since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The hostilities have repeatedly affected the medical facilities operating in the country.
