12:22 GMT +330 January 2018
    BREAKING:
    Syrian northwestern city of Idlib.

    At Least 5 Killed in Airstrikes on MSF Hospital in Syrian Idlib - Press Service

    © AFP 2018/ Mohamed al-Bakour
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and six others injured in two airstrikes that hit a hospital supported by the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or the Doctors Without Borders) in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on January 29, the MSF said in a statement.

    "A hospital in northern Syria supported by Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has been hit in an aerial attack… The attack occurred while the hospital was receiving injured people from an airstrike that occurred about an hour earlier hitting Saraqab´s main market, killing eleven people, according to the hospital manager. He said the attack on the hospital itself resulted in at least five deaths, including a child, and injuries to at least six people including three medical staff," the statement said on Monday.

    READ MORE: US Has No Plan to Withdraw From Syrian Manbij, Despite Turkey's Warning

    A picture shows the Kurdish-majority town of Afrin in northern Syria, on January 23, 2018, as Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies pressed an assault on the border enclave
    © AFP 2018/ Ahmad SHAFIA BILAL
    Number of Civilians Killed in Turkish Operation in Syria Reportedly Reaches 86
    According to the statement, the Monday airstrikes were the second aerial attack targeting the medical facility in 10 days, as the previous one hit the hospital on January 21 and damaged infrastructure, however no one was killed or injured in the incident.

    Syria has been in the state of civil war for since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The hostilities have repeatedly affected the medical facilities operating in the country.

