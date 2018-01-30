At Least 5 Killed in Airstrikes on MSF Hospital in Syrian Idlib - Press Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and six others injured in two airstrikes that hit a hospital supported by the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or the Doctors Without Borders) in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on January 29, the MSF said in a statement.

"A hospital in northern Syria supported by Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has been hit in an aerial attack… The attack occurred while the hospital was receiving injured people from an airstrike that occurred about an hour earlier hitting Saraqab´s main market, killing eleven people, according to the hospital manager. He said the attack on the hospital itself resulted in at least five deaths, including a child, and injuries to at least six people including three medical staff," the statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, the Monday airstrikes were the second aerial attack targeting the medical facility in 10 days, as the previous one hit the hospital on January 21 and damaged infrastructure, however no one was killed or injured in the incident.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The hostilities have repeatedly affected the medical facilities operating in the country.