Register
20:32 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, January 21, 2018

    'We Want Missile Strikes to End as Soon as Possible' – Turkish Town Residents

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The Turkish border town of Kilis suffers from almost daily missile attacks from Syrian territory amid Ankara’s ongoing military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria’s Afrin.

    Over the past week alone, Kilis, which is home to 132,000 Syrians and just as many Turks, has come under 15 missile and mortar attacks by what the Turkish authorities blame on Kurdish YPG forces in northern Syria.

    Two Kilis residents have been killed and another 26, including women and children, injured.

    Local residents have told Sputnik about the situation in the city and how they are trying to protect themselves and their homes against the missile strikes, and what they think about Ankara’s Operation Olive Branch in neighboring Syria.

    “The missile strikes are sowing panic, fear and anger among locals, especially women and children. They try to stay away from crowded areas and the city center is mostly deserted now. The missile attacks are hampering trade activity in the city. Last year’s missiles strikes by Daesh brought local trade to a complete standstill and we don’t what the same thing happening again,” Ergun Kaya, a local storeowner, told Sputnik Turkey.

    He added that on the night Operation Olive Branch began, five missiles landed on the city streets and that similar attacks could happen both in daytime and at night.

    A Turkish army position is seen near the Oncupinar crossing gate close to the town of Kilis, south central Turkey, close to the Syria border, on February 16, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ BULENT KILIC
    Turkey Moving Armored Vehicles to Kilis on Syrian Border
    “We want the missile strikes to end as soon as possible,” Kaya said.

    Another local resident, Mustafa Durmaz, told Sputnik that despite all these problems, people supported Turkey’s military operation in Afrin.

    “We are foursquare behind the operation in Afrin and our country which defends us. First and foremost, we should think about our soldiers, whose decisive action will destroy the terrorist organizations. The situation in Kilis is tense, no doubt about that, but there is a difference between the previous missile attacks against Kilis by Daesh and what we have now. During the Daesh strikes people abandoned their homes and fled to other places. Now no one is fleeing.”

    A local cafe owner, Resit Can, said that the citizens are braving the attacks and are not going to leave.

    “Last year Daesh terrorists likewise attacked our city and some people fled. Nothing like that is happening now, no one is leaving. The terrorists will not succeed in forcing us to abandon our homes and our jobs. Our country is defending us,” he emphasized.

    Turkish Army soldiers prepare their tanks next to empty shells at a staging area in the outskirts of the village of Sugedigi, Turkey, on the border with Syria, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Casualties Mount on Day Five of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in North Syria
    On January 20, Turkey launched a military offensive in Syria’s Kurdish-dominated Afrin in an effort to protect the country’s territory against attacks by Kurdish militia formations active there.

    Explaining the operation as a defense of the country's borders from "terrorists," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to extend Operation Olive Branch to other Kurdish-populated areas of Syria, such as Manbij, along the entire length of the border.

    READ MORE: Daesh Shelling Claims Over 20 Lives in Turkish City of Kilis

    Related:

    Daesh Shelling Claims Over 20 Lives in Turkish City of Kilis
    Turkey Moving Armored Vehicles to Kilis on Syrian Border
    Tags:
    Turkish town, missile strikes, residents, Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Mustafa Durmaz, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok