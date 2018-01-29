Register
17:05 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta.

    Russian MoD Urges Damascus to Hold Talks With Opposition in Eastern Ghouta

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Russian Defense Ministry has called on Damascus to hold direct talks with the opposition in Eastern Ghouta on the evacuation of the sick.

    The ministry further noted that only a few violations of the ceasefire regime in the East Ghouta suburb of Damascus have been registered recently.

    "The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation continues to work actively to normalize the situation in the East Ghouta suburb of Damascus. At present, the violations of the cessation of hostilities regime there have turned into sporadic occurrences," the ministry said in a statement.

    According to the statement, the reconciliation center called on the Syrian government troops to comply with the agreements reached in Vienna on a complete ceasefire in East Ghouta and not to respond to provocations by armed groups that have not joined the accords."

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Completes Operation, Restores Control in Western Ghouta — Reports

    Buildings destroyed in the course of military operations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russian Troops Help Evacuate Over 110 People From Syria's East Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta is one of the de-escalation zones created under the agreement signed on May 4 during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. The ceasefire has been extended since then.

    The other safe zones include the northwestern province of Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia province, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central province of Homs and certain parts in the country's southern provinces of Deraa and Quneitra.

    Related:

    ICRC, Red Crescent Start Evacuating People From Eastern Ghouta to Damascus
    Turkey, Russia Arranging Evacuation of Eastern Ghouta's Civilians - Erdogan
    UN Concerned About Shelling in Syrian Eastern Ghouta De-Escalation Zone
    Tags:
    talks, Russian Defense Ministry, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok