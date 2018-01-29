Leader of Turkish Opposition Ready to Establish Direct Contact With Damascus

The relations between Turkey and Syria have further strained over the recently launched Ankara's military operation in Kurdish dominated Afrin. Despite Turkey assures it informs Syria about the progress of the offensive, Damascus considers the advance an attempt to undermine of its territorial integrity.

The leader of the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has announced his intention to establish direct contact with the Syrian government.

"We are now considering and discussing the topic, of whether to go or not to go to Syria. But we want a channel for contacts with the central leadership to be opened, "Kilichdaroglu told journalists in Ankara.

The lawmaker went on by saying about a possibility of Ankara-Damascus peace.

"If peace is ensured between Turkey and Syria in the near future, if rapprochement starts and dialogue on the issue of territorial integrity begin, it will be possible only by direct meeting of Turkey and Syria, without any intermediaries." If we do not want terrorist organizations to intrench, we somehow need to build relations with Syria.We believe that it is necessary to take steps to establish relations with Syria."

