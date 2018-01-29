Turkish Forces Kill About 600 Militants Since Start of Afrin Op - General Staff

"As part of the operation Olive Branch, the Turkish Air Force has destroyed hideouts, fire nests, and weapon depots of PYD, YPG, and IS [Daesh], with 25 military aircraft having participated in the operation and successfully returning to the air bases. Forty terrorists were killed, with the total number of terrorists killed reaching 597 since the beginning of the operation," the statement read, adding that the operation continued as planned.
Turkey has been conducting the Olive Branch military operation in the Kurdish-dominated Syrian town of Afrin since January 20. The town is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and several other countries.
Damascus has, however, denounced the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty. In its turn, Russia has called upon all parties involved to exercise restraint and respect Syria’s territorial integrity.
