Register
23:19 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie attends a news conference to promote the movie The Land Of Blood And Honey at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in this February 11, 2012 file photo

    Soul-Crushing: Angelina Jolie Begs UNSC to Work Harder to Solve Syrian Conflict

    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen/Files
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    743

    Hollywood star and UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie urged the UN Security Council to “find a way” to solve the Syrian crisis during her recent.

    During her fifth trip to Zaatari camp in Jordan, Angelina Jolie said that “humanitarian aid is not a long-term solution” for the Syrian crisis.

    “It is heartbreaking to return to Jordan and witness the levels of hardship and trauma among Syrian refugees as this war enters its eighth year," Jolie said.

    "A viable political settlement is the only way to create the conditions for Syrians to be able to return to their homes, to end the human suffering and the strain on host countries," she added.

    Syrian refugees walking at an unofficial refugee camp near a snow covered mountain in the village of Deir Zannoun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.
    © AFP 2018/ JOSEPH EID
    Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below 1Mln for First Time Since 2014
    Jolie, who is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said Syria's neighboring countries Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq now host around 5.5 million refugees from the conflict.

    "They really are an example to the world at a time that solidarity with the refugees is in short supply," Jolie told reporters.

    During her visit she met with families living in the camp, which is home to about 80,000 people.

    She noted that the Syrian crisis has been out of control for years and the UNHCR does not have enough funds to provide in full even the most basic necessities to the refugees.

    According to Jolie, the UNHCR’s response for the Syria conflict was "only 50 percent funded" last year and only seven percent since the start of 2018.

    “It is soul-destroying" for Syrian refugees "to be made this dependent," Jolie said. 

    "So I would urge the Security Council members to come to the region, to visit the camps and the urban refugees, and find a way to finally bring the full weight of the UN and international community to bear to solve this conflict," she told reporters.

    Related:

    'I Feel Like Dancing': Angelina Jolie, Agnes Varda Dance at the Honorary Oscars
    Female Soldier Known as 'Kurdish Angelina Jolie' Killed in Battle Against Daesh
    Turkey Criticizes EU Aid Delivery to Syrian Refugees
    Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below 1Mln for First Time Since 2014
    'Reunite With Families in Aleppo' - Danish Party Tells Syrian Refugees
    Tags:
    Syrian conflict, appeal, speech, camp, refugees, UN Security Council (UNSC), UNHCR, Angelina Jolie, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok