Soul-Crushing: Angelina Jolie Begs UNSC to Work Harder to Solve Syrian Conflict

Hollywood star and UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie urged the UN Security Council to “find a way” to solve the Syrian crisis during her recent.

During her fifth trip to Zaatari camp in Jordan, Angelina Jolie said that “humanitarian aid is not a long-term solution” for the Syrian crisis.

“It is heartbreaking to return to Jordan and witness the levels of hardship and trauma among Syrian refugees as this war enters its eighth year," Jolie said.

"A viable political settlement is the only way to create the conditions for Syrians to be able to return to their homes, to end the human suffering and the strain on host countries," she added.

© AFP 2018/ JOSEPH EID Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below 1Mln for First Time Since 2014

Jolie, who is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said Syria's neighboring countries Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq now host around 5.5 million refugees from the conflict

"They really are an example to the world at a time that solidarity with the refugees is in short supply," Jolie told reporters.

During her visit she met with families living in the camp, which is home to about 80,000 people.

She noted that the Syrian crisis has been out of control for years and the UNHCR does not have enough funds to provide in full even the most basic necessities to the refugees.

According to Jolie, the UNHCR’s response for the Syria conflict was "only 50 percent funded" last year and only seven percent since the start of 2018.

“It is soul-destroying" for Syrian refugees "to be made this dependent," Jolie said.

"So I would urge the Security Council members to come to the region, to visit the camps and the urban refugees, and find a way to finally bring the full weight of the UN and international community to bear to solve this conflict," she told reporters.