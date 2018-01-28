Kurdish SDF Report of Turkish Airstrikes on Dam in Afrin

Turkish aviation strikes at the dam in the Maidanka area in Syrian Afrin, threatening the lives of civilians, the media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

"Turkish aircraft have struck the Maidanka dam, which raises fears for the lives of civilians," the media center said.

According to SDF, clashes between Kurdish militia and the Turkish army, as well as pro-Turkish militants, continue in many parts of Afrin. In particular, fierce fighting is taking place on the Kastal Hill, which has a strategic importance.

The media center also reports that a female Kurdish YPJ fighter undermined a Turkish tank.

"Female militia fighter Zeyluh Hamo, born in 1998, codenamed "Avesta-Habur," set off an explosive device. The tank blew up, but Hamo also died," an opposition spokesman said.

Since the launch of the Turkish military operation in Syria's northern Afrin, about 86 civilians were killed and 198 others wounded, the Syrian SANA news agency reported, adding that the offensive caused damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and archaeological sites.