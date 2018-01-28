Syria's Kurds Won't Take Part in Sochi Peace Talks - Reports

Syrian Kurds won't take part in the upcoming Sochi Peace talks due to the situation in Syrian Afrin.

"We said before that if the situation remained the same in Afrin we could not attend Sochi," a representative of the Kurdish delegation Fawza Youssef said as quoted by AFP news agency.

The spokesman further claimed that the currents operation of Afrin violated the principles of settling the conflict diplomatically.

The comment of the official comes just a day after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that the Kurdish delegation would take part in the talks.

At the same time, earlier this week, Ankara blocked the participation of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), following the escalation of tensions between the Kurdish militia in northern Syria and the Turkish government.

Ankara has been conducting its Olive Branch operation in Syria's Afrin against Kurdish forces since January 20. The area is controlled by the US-backed YPG militias, which Ankara considers affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The Syrian Dialogue Congress, which set to take place in Sochi on January 30, is expected to gather more than 1,500 representatives of Syrian society, including opposition and pro-government forces, representatives of Syria's numerous ethnic and religious groups and the delegations from states participating in the peace process, with the United Nations and several regional and international organizations present as observers.

