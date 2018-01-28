Watch: Iran Buried Under Snow, Blocking Roads, Shutting Air Traffic

Some 20 northern and western Iranian provinces have been hit with their first heavy snowfall after a month of abnormally warm winter, IRNA news agency reported Sunday.
Both of Tehran's international airports Imam Khomeini International and Mehrabad were shut down due to poor visibility and "until further notice."
#Tehran airports restore normal conditions after #snow shockhttps://t.co/p4yNu011CY#Iran pic.twitter.com/jWl2m1wgA9— Iran (@Iran) 28 января 2018 г.
Heavy snowfall has also caused a lot of trouble for drivers, who became stuck on highways outside of the Iranian capital. The authorities have mobilized hundreds of Red Crescent teams to aid the drivers, while some 6,600 people have been put up in emergency accommodations.
Heavy snow buries much of Iran, strands travelershttps://t.co/VhyX3yTwZ1 pic.twitter.com/p5IsFetWgc— Press TV (@PressTV) 28 января 2018 г.
The deepness of snowdrifts in mountainous areas has reached some 1.3 meters, while the overall temperature is set to drop below —20 Celsius. According to the state gas company, it expects a rise in gas demand for certain northern provinces.
Heavy snow made conditions dangerous for locals. Municipality failing to take any measures for the people.#برف_تهران #Iran #براندازیم pic.twitter.com/uNYg3D1g3i— farmandehMehrdad (@farmandeMehrdad) 28 января 2018 г.
At the same time, Tehran's mayor has asked people to aid municipality workers in snow-clearing efforts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)