Turkey kicked off its Olive Branch operation against Kurdish militia groups in Northern Syria on January 20. The Turkish aviation and land forces are being supported by Free Syrian Army militants.

Watch the ongoing Turkish campaign against the Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers a threat to its security, on Sunday, January 28. Turkish authorities have said that the operation is directed solely against terrorists.

Moscow has underscored the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity. Damascus denounced Ankara's actions.

