Iranian Forces Kill Several Daesh Militants, Detain 16 Others in Western Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The operation started early today in the west of the county against the 21-strong partisan unit of IS terrorists," Pakpour said in a statement, cited by the outlet late on Saturday.
The Iranian troops besieged the militants’ locations and detained 16 terrorists, Pakpour added, according to the outlet. Several terrorists have been killed, while two others fled the scene, the publication noted, adding that the IRGC forces know their location. Three IRGC personnel were killed in the operation, the agency pointed out.
In a similar case in August, the Iranian forces arrested 27 Daesh terrorists before they could carry terror acts in the country’s religious sites, following a series of intelligence operations.
