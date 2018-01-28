Iranian Forces Kill Several Daesh Militants, Detain 16 Others in Western Iran

The forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) killed several militants of the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) in the west of the country, detaining 16 others, Tasnim news agency reported, citing Brig. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC Ground Force.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The operation started early today in the west of the county against the 21-strong partisan unit of IS terrorists," Pakpour said in a statement, cited by the outlet late on Saturday.

The Iranian troops besieged the militants’ locations and detained 16 terrorists, Pakpour added, according to the outlet. Several terrorists have been killed, while two others fled the scene, the publication noted, adding that the IRGC forces know their location. Three IRGC personnel were killed in the operation, the agency pointed out.

Early on Saturday, the same outlet reported, citing press service of the IRGC Ground Force’s Najaf Ashraf base, that the operation followed the base’s intelligence activities.

In a similar case in August, the Iranian forces arrested 27 Daesh terrorists before they could carry terror acts in the country’s religious sites, following a series of intelligence operations.