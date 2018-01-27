Turkish General Staff Reports Destruction of 42 Targets in Afrin Saturday

Turkey started a military offensive in Kurdish-dominated Afrin on January 20, aiming to protect its boundaries from different Kurdish formations, treated as a potential terror threat by Ankara.

"The Turkish Air Force, during air attacks in the course of operation Olive Branch, on January 27 destroyed 42 targets of the PYD terrorist organization (Kurdish Democratic Alliance Party), YPG (Kurdish Self-Defense Forces), Daesh (banned in Russia) and 53 terrorists. The operation involved 22 aircraft, which returned safely to their bases. Since the beginning of the operation, 394 terrorists have been eliminated. Turkish forces lost two servicemen during the day, and 11 servicemen were injured," a statement from the Turkish General Staff, obtained by Sputnik, says.

The report also noted that two members of the opposition "Free Syrian Army" have died, and four others were seriously injured.

Kurdish Side

Meanwhile, Kurdish militia earlier in the day has reported of two downed Turkish reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the village of Adama, as well as two killed Turkish soldiers in the Chia district.

According to the SDF, Turkey keeps bombing Afrin, especially the districts of Jabal Bafalon and Chia. The Kurdish forces, in their turn, are repelling the attacks, supported by the Free Syrian Army, on Qastal Ma'af, which is a strategically important point, and have managed to destroy an armored vehicle.

READ MORE: Nearly 400 Kurdish, Daesh Fighters Killed in Afrin Op — Turkish General Staff