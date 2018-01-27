WATCH Syrian Army Fight Al-Nusra Front With Heavy Artillery

The Syrian Arab Army is conducting an offensive against terrorists of al-Nusra Front in the contact area of the provinces of Hama, Idlib, and Aleppo. The army is using heavy artillery, while support from the air is provided by Russian aviation.

Syrian infantry took control of new territory in the area of the city of al Saan in the east of the province of Hama. After the massive bombardment against the positions of al-Nusra Front in the villages of Hajilah, Totah, Aniq, the terrorists abandoned their fortifications.

The second route from Hama and Aleppo is now operational, in addition to the Hanaser road.

In the province of Idlib, the Syrian army is seeing success after the capture of the strategically important military airfield Abu Al-Duhur – the second largest in Syria. It is expected that in the near future, the ongoing sieges of al-Fu’ah and Kafriya will be lifted.

One of the participants in the operation in Idlib told Sputnik Arabic that the army units are liberating new territory in the southern province of Idlib at record speed, despite fierce resistance from the terrorists.

The source also noted the successful liberation of the village and airbase of Abu Al-Duhur, which significantly improved communication between the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Idlib.

In retaliation, terrorists fired charges with chemical poisons at the airfield, causing soldiers to suffocate; some even had to be given urgent medical assistance, the Syrian military source told Sputnik.