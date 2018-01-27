Kurds Reportedly Down Two Turkish UAVs Amid Offensive in Afrin

Turkey began its operation in the Kurdish-dominated Afrin last week after the US announced that it would start training a border protection force comprising the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), affiliated with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be a terrorist group.

Kurdish militia have downed two Turkish reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the village of Adama, northern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) media center reported Saturday.

Beyond that, the media center stated that the SDF also attacked a Turkish military convoy in the Chia district, killing two Turkish soldiers.

According to the report, Turkey continues to bomb Afrin, especially the districts of Jabal Bafalon and Chia. The SDF, in their turn, are repelling the attacks of the Turkish forces, supported by the Free Syrian Army, on Qastal Ma'af, which is a strategically important point, and have managed to destroy an armored vehicle.

Turkey has been conducting the Olive Branch military operation in the Kurdish-dominated Syrian town of Afrin since January 20. The town is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and several other countries.

According to Ankara, the offensive is not aimed against the Syrian government; the latter, however, described the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.