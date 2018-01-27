Register
    A fighter from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) poses for a photo at sunset in the Syrian town of Ain Issi, some 50 kilometres north of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State (IS) group during clashes between IS group jihadists and YPG fighters on July 10, 2015

    Syrian Kurdish YPG Reports Repelling Major Assault in Afrin Region

    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    152

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syria’s Kurdish militia YPG repelled a major offensive overnight by pro-Turkish Syrian rebels in the northwestern region of Afrin, killing dozens of fighters, the YPG command told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "Pro-Turkish militants attacked the villages of Ain Daqna and Belule where YPG and YPJ [female division] were lying in wait. Eighty-three militants were killed in a fierce fight that followed," the command said.

    The Kurdish forces have published videos that allegedly showed the bodies of killed Syrian militants. The militia did not disclose their casualties.

    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    SDF Forces Claim 308 Turkish Soldiers Have Died During Olive Branch Op in Afrin
    The Turkish and allied rebels from the Free Syrian Army launched an operation last Saturday, called Olive Branch, to crush YPG forces which Ankara accuses of ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a pro-independence group in Turkey.

    Since the beginning of the military operation, the Turkish military and Kurdish representatives have been sharing conflicting reports concerning the situation in the region.

    YPG said earlier that no more than 15-20 Kurdish militiamen had been killed, while the Turkish military reported that hundreds of militants had been killed in the campaign.

    Tags:
    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Free Syrian Army (FSA), Afrin, Syria, Turkey
