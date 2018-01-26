Register
21:27 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow, Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with UN and Arab League Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    Lavrov, De Mistura Discuss Syrian National Dialogue Congress

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in phone talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Friday the preparations for the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    "The Russian minister reiterated the special importance of this event for the success of the political settlement of the Syrian crisis in full accordance with the parameters set forth by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

    As UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has commented on the preparations, he himself will decide whether to attend the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi after the conclusion of negotiations in Vienna.

    Speaking about the upcoming event, head of the Syrian government delegation in the Vienna talks Bashar Jaafari stated that all-inclusive national dialogue between different sections of Syrian society will define the outcome of it.

    "As a matter of fact, the outcome of the conference to be held in Sochi will be a result of a dialogue to be held between the Syrian participants among themselves. The goal of the conference in Sochi is to engage in national, intra-Syrian dialogue without foreign interference," Jaafari told reporters on Friday after final talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    The diplomat underlined that the Vienna Intra-Syrian round of talks was in fact focused on the upcoming meeting in Sochi.

    "Yesterday and today we held talks with the UN special envoy and we tried to make them as constructive as possible, especially on the eve of Sochi conference," he added, adding that the conference will be attended by about 1600 participants.

    The event will be held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30, with invitations to participate sent to UN representatives and observers from Great Britain, China, the United States and France — as permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as to Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. All the invitations were sent by a special representative of the Russian president for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev on behalf of states — peace guarantors in Syria:  Russia, Iran and Turkey.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy Confirms Invitations Sent for Syrian National Dialogue Congress

    The US side has confirmed the receipt of the invitation, but not yet verified the attendance.

    READ MORE: US Confirms Receiving Invite to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi

    On Thursday, a special two-day meeting on Syrian settlement started in the UN headquarters in Vienna. Both the Syrian government and the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) had been invited to participate. The two-day round, which is being held within the framework of the UN-facilitated Geneva political process, moved to the premises of the United Nations in Vienna from the UN headquarters in Geneva, where it has been held previously, due to "logistical reasons."

    Previously, the Syrian settlement process was ensured by the efforts of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), chaired by Russia and the United States. However, after the change of the US administration in early 2017, US President Donald Trump did not show any definite intention to be particularly involved in the Syrian issue. The three states which have a strong interest in and influence on Syria — Russia, Turkey, and Iran — decided to use this window of opportunity by taking the settlement process into their own hands.

    Thus, a new negotiations platform in the Kazakh capital, Astana in early 2017, with Russia, Turkey, and Iran taking on the roles of guarantors of the peace settlement in the war-torn country. 

    Tags:
    Syrian National Dialogue Congress, UN Security Council, Staffan de Mistura, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia, Sochi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok