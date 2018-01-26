Register
26 January 2018
    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018

    Olive Branch Op: Battle to 'Continue Till Victorious End for the Turkish People'

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Turkey Starts Operation 'Olive Branch' in Syria
    0 22

    Deputy of the Turkish ruling AKP party, Metin Kulunk, in an interview with Sputnik Turkey said that the operation in Manjib will continue until the complete destruction of the Kurdish YPG forces.

    Metin Kulunk said that Turkey's goal in the course of the military operations in Syria is to destroy terrorist elements in Afrin and Manbij and until that goal is achieved, the operation cannot be considered successful.

    “We consider the approach taken by the United States on Syrian territory to be absolutely unacceptable, protecting and assisting a terrorist organization threatening Turkey's national security, and as an excuse to cover up the struggle with another terrorist structure,” Kulunk said.

    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey Says Its Forces Neutralized Over 300 Terrorists in Syria's Afrin
    He further said that the US does not realize the response of the Turkish people, if they continue to threaten the stability of the Turkish state by using the assistance of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara) in the region. 

    “The Turkish border must be completely cleared of the threat to our territorial integrity. And we are sure that the Olive Branch operation launched in Afrin will continue till the victorious end and will justify the expectations of the Turkish people, who know firsthand what the struggle for protecting national interests is like,” the deputy told Sputnik Turkey.

    Further, looking at the US interests in the region, Kulunk said that the country should abandon the attempt to create an army of terrorists from the “monsters that they trained and armed”. 

    “We are already fed up with their [US] statements and unfulfilled promises. The US is trying to sabotage the efforts made by the trilateral alliance of Turkey, Russia and Iran to stabilize the situation in Syria within the framework of the Astana and Sochi processes,” according to the deputy.

    Turkish tanks head to the Syrian border, in Karkamis, Turkey, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP
    Iran Calls on Turkey to Immediately End Olive Branch Operation
    He added that both Turkey and Iran possess the necessary state wisdom and perspicacity, which will allow them to notice and oppose these attempts by the US to create a drift between the countries.

    According to the deputy, “the only right step that the US can take in this situation is to put an end to its support of the PKK terrorist organization and Daesh, acting in conjunction with it.”

    The US must also allow the transfer of Afrin to the residents of Afrin and Manbij to its residents in order to preserve the demographic structure existing in the region and to ensure the peaceful coexistence in Syria of Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens and other peoples. 

    “The US should follow a path of clearing the region of terrorism, while they must give up the desire to teach Turkey,” Kulunk concluded.

    A military weapon is seen on the back of a pick-up truck near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Afrin Op Paves the Way for the New Round of War in Syria – Syrian Official
    Turkey launched a military operation called Olive Branch on January 20 in the Kurdish-dominated Syrian city of Afrin. The city is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). 

    The latter is considered to be connected to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and several other countries.

    Despite opposition to the operation by many members of the international community, Ankara has stressed that the advance is not aimed against the Syrian government, calling the territorial integrity of Syria its mutual goal with Damascus.

    The Syrian government has, however, denounced the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty. For its part, Russia has called upon all parties involved to exercise restraint and respect Syria’s territorial integrity.

    Topic:
    Turkey Starts Operation 'Olive Branch' in Syria

    Tags:
    territorial dispute, military operation in Syria, terrorists, battles, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkish Armed Forces, Afrin, Syria
