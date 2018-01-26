Three Turkish Servicemen Killed in Operation in Syria's Afrin - Health Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Three Turkish servicemen were killed during the country’s operation in Syria’s Afrin and 16 remain hospitalized, a spokesperson of the Turkish Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

“To date, three Turkish servicemen have been killed during the operation in Afrin …Several dozen have been injured, most of them received medical assistance on site. As many as 16 are in the hospital, their condition is not critical,” the spokesperson said.

According to the latest data released by the Turkish military, a total of 343 "terrorists" have been eliminated since the beginning of the Olive Branch operation, which was launched on January 20.

