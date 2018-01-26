Erdogan: Turkey's Battles to Continue Until No Terrorist is Left on Iraqi Border

Friday marks the seventh day of Turkey's third military operation in Syria, dubbed the Olive Branch. According to Turkish military, a total of "343 terrorists" have been neutralized in the course of the campaign.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that Ankara will continue battling until no terrorist is left at the country's border with Iraq.

According to Erdogan, Turkey will rid Syria's Manbij of terrorists after Afrin and nobody should be bothered by this.

Previously, the Turkish president stated that Ankara would "thwart games of different powers who seek to implement their plans in our region" and "completely clear the region of terrorists, beginning with Manbij and throughout our entire border [with Syria]."

According to the latest data released by the Turkish military, a total of 343 "terrorists" have been eliminated since the beginning of the Olive Branch operation, which was launched on January 20.

On Saturday, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Olive Branch operation in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), considered by Ankara affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

Ankara has emphasized that its operation is not aimed against the Syrian government, saying that the preservation of the territorial integrity of Syria is the common goal of Ankara and Damascus.

