Register
02:13 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oxford English Dictionary (File)

    Iran’s Teachers Weigh in on English Teaching Ban

    © AP Photo/ Caleb Jones
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    225

    Teaching the English language to children in Iran’s primary schools has been banned by the country’s authorities.

    Mehdi Navid-Adham, head of the state-run High Education Council, told state television on January 6 that "Teaching English in government and non-government primary schools in the official curriculum is against laws and regulations."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem September 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Netanyahu: Europe Must Preserve Nuclear Deal With Iran
    Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also warned that studying English will pave the way for a Western cultural invasion.

    Iranian school teachers shared with Sputnik their views on the prohibition.

    English teacher Kiyana Mohammadniya, who graduated from Azad University in Tehran, told Sputnik she is not supportive of the ban because learning English gives children a chance to get familiar with a foreign language.

    "Even current methods of language teaching are better than nothing. Simply learning a few English letters and some words is enough for the English language to stop being out of the child's depth," she said.

    Russia's most popular social network is VKontakte
    © Sputnik/
    Neural Network Warfare: Analysts Explain How Russia, Iran May Scupper US' 'Army of Bots'
    Hushang Baqalpur, a teacher of English language from Rasht, said that he was against the ban in principle, but he noted that at the moment the decision might be "appropriate" because of existing teaching problems in primary schools. He expressed hope that the education system will be revised and reformed.

    "I'm against banning English-language classes, but if you look at existing teaching methods in schools, this is an appropriate decision. Maybe it will help improve the current situation [in education]," he said.

    Zohreh Mohammadikhah, principal of a school in Hamadan, said that children shouldn't just be taught foreign languages — it's important that they are lectured on the culture of the native speakers as well.  

    "Speaking of teaching English: what is being ignored is the cultural factor. Teaching culture should be an integral part of English language classes. Sometimes students can't use their store of knowledge because of the cultural differences [between the US and Iran]. For example, in America, dogs are considered to be humans' best friends, while Muslims perceive them as dirty animals and try to avoid contact with them."

    The history of studying English in Iran dates to 1925, when the Iran-America Society in Tehran, which was later transformed into The Iran Language Institute, was established. The institute has branches in dozens of Iranian provinces and provides instruction in western and eastern languages. The new ban does not apply to the institute, as a private organization.    

    Related:

    US to Fight Iran's Presence in Syria With Aggressive Sanctions - State Dep't
    EU Confirms Iran Nuclear Deal Works as US Faces Deadline for Sanctions Waiver
    Iran Ready to Speed Up Uranium Enrichment If US Violates Nuclear Deal - Official
    Tags:
    ban, school, english, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok