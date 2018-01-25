US-Led Coalition Strikes Kill 15 Civilians in Deir ez-Zor - Syrian State Media

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Fifteen civilians were killed after residential areas of the settlement of al-Shaaf in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor became a target of the US-led coalition's air strikes on Tuesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the media, 7 women are among those killed as a result of the attack, whereas some people are seriously injured.

The US-led coalition is fighting Daesh in Syria, however, not only militants turn out to be targeted during its operations.

On December 14, the Syrian Foreign Ministry sent a letter to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres accusing the US-led coalition of killing civilians in the province of Deir Ez-Zor by airstrikes, according to local media.

