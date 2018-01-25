Register
25 January 2018
    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa, Syria June 16, 2017

    Syrian Kurds Claim They Captured 16 Turkish Soldiers in Afrin

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    The Turkish military and Kurdish representatives have been sharing conflicting reports concerning the situation in Afrin.

    The Syrian Kurdish militia told Sputnik that they captured 16 Turkish soldiers during fighting in Afrin, where Ankara and allied Free Syrian Army rebels have been conducting an operation since January 20.

    "The militiamen lost four people," the spokesman for the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces YPG added.

    He also noted the reduction in the number of Turkish airstrikes in the area.

    On Wednesday, Turkish and Kurdish representatives shared conflicting reports on casualties on the fifth day of the Afrin operation. While the Turkish military said that a total of 287 terrorists had been killed in the campaign, a YPG militia representative speaking to Sputnik challenged the Turkish military's claims, saying that no more than 15-20 Kurdish militiamen had been killed.

    READ MORE: SDF Says it Killed Tens of Turkish Troops, Allied Rebels Since Start of Afrin Op

    The same day, Reuters cited a senior member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as saying that the group had killed tens of Turkish forces and allied FSA rebels since the start of the "Olive Branch" operation, however, failing to provide an exact figure.

    Syrian fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) look on during the funeral of a comrade in the Kurdish-majority town of Afrin in northern Syria, on January 23, 2018, as Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies pressed an assault on the border enclave
    © AFP 2018/ Ahmad SHAFIA BILAL
    Broken Promises: America Flip-Flops on Fate of Syrian Kurds
    After the Turkish General Staff announced on Saturday the launch of the operation in Afrin against the PKK and the YPG on Saturday, the SDF expressed readiness to "defend ourselves and our people." The campaign, which started with airstrikes to support the Free Syrian Army rebels, has been followed by a ground operation by the Turkish military on Sunday.

    Ankara has been mulling an operation in Afrin since the US announced plans to build a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) security force on Syria's border with Turkey, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a "terrorist army." The force was expected to consist to a great extent of People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which Turkey classifies as a terrorist group affiliated with its own illegal Kurdish organization, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which calls for Turkish Kurds' autonomy from Ankara.

    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Afrin, Turkey, Syria
