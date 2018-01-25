Register
07:35 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An ongoing United Nations Security Council meeting convenes at the UN headquarters Monday, Jan 19, 2015

    UK Studying Russian Draft Resolution to Probe Use of Chemical Arms in Syria

    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is studying a Russian draft resolution to create a new investigative body to probe the use of chemical weapons in Syria, UK Deputy Permanent Representative Jonathan Allen told reporters.

    "We’re studying the draft that we’ve received, we’ll look at that carefully and see what merit there is within it," Allen said on Wednesday. "In the past, Russia has attempted to put forward texts which essentially prohibit anybody from investigating any state actor and that’s a deep concern to us. We’re studying the resolution, we’ll hear more from the Russians about their intention."

    Russia on Tuesday introduced a draft UN Security Council resolution to create a new international investigative body to objectively probe the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation building in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Moscow Slams Washington for Unfounded Accusations Over Syrian Chemical Attacks
    On October 26, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), as well as the OPCW-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) presented its report on the incidents in Syria's Umm Hawsh on September 15-16, 2016 and in Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, 2017.

    The report claims that the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad is responsible for the use of sarin in the Khan Sheikhoun incident, while the Daesh terrorist organization is responsible for the use of sulfur mustard in Umm Hawsh.

    Russia has pointed to the absence of tangible results in the work of the OPCW-UN mission on numerous occasions. The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations stated that the report was based mostly on assumptions and the selective use of facts.

    In November, Russia vetoed the US-drafted resolution that aimed to prolong the mandate of the OPCW-UN JIM and submitted its own resolution. Russia's draft, co-sponsored by China and Bolivia, did not secure the required number of votes.

    Related:

    Moscow Slams US Report on Russian Position Concerning Chemical Attacks in Syria
    Revealed: UN Presser on Syria Chemical Attacks Was Closed to Many Reporters
    Syria Ambassador to UN Refutes Accusations of Chemical Weapons Use by Army
    Moscow Blasts US Report on Russian Position Concerning Chemical Attacks in Syria
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Syria, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok