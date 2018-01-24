Register
24 January 2018
    Smoke billows on the Syrian side of the border at Hassa near Hatay, southern Turkey on January 20, 2018 as Turkish jet fighters hit the People's Protection Units (YPG) positions

    Turkish Minister Expects Afrin Operation to Positively Impact Country's Economy

    © AFP 2018/ BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    202

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ankara's ongoing operation against Kurdish militia in Syria's Afrin region, if successful, will have a positive impact on the developments in Turkey's economy this year because it would avert potential risks, Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Wednesday.

    "The operation will positively affect expectations for Turkey's economy in 2018," Agbal told the Anadolu news agency, explaining that accomplishments of the military campaign will cease risks to the country's economy.

    The Turkish minister also noted that the financial market had remained stable as the operation in Afrin continued, a phenomenon that was anticipated.

    "The market is calm, again this was expected from the operation. Developments in the stock exchange, foreign exchange, and financial markets indicate stability," Agbal pointed out.

    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish Authorities Detain 150 People for Social Media Campaign Against Afrin Op
    On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the operation, dubbed "Olive Branch," against Kurdish forces in Afrin. Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty.

    READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey Will 'Thwart Games' Along Borders Starting From Manbij, Syria

    Afrin is an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militias, considered by Ankara affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries.

    Tags:
    economy, military operation in Syria, Turkish Armed Forces, Syria, Turkey
