China Welcomes Russian Resolution on Chemical Weapons Investigations in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China welcomes the draft resolution by Russia to establish a new mechanism to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi told members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"China welcomes the draft resolution distributed by Russia on establishing a new investigative mechanism on Syrian chemical weapons," the ambassador said.

Earlier, Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told members of the Security Council that Russia requested that the United Nations Security Council hold an open meeting on the use of chemical weapons in Syria because of the gravity of the issue, and Moscow has nothing to hide.

"We requested an open Security Council meeting due to the fact that the issue which we intend to raise is far too important to hold the discussions in closed consultations. And by the way we have nothing to hide," he said.

Nebenzia also said that Russia's draft resolution is designed to reunite a divided United Nations Security Council.