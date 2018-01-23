Ankara: At Least 260 Kurdish Militants Killed in Operation Olive Branch

"In the course of the operation [Olive Branch] on January 23, one of our combat comrades was killed and one was wounded in clashes with terrorists. Meanwhile, at least 260 terrorists were killed since the start of the operation. The operation continues as planned," the General Staff said in a statement.
The United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the military operation has already claimed lives of civilians and forced about 6,000 of people leave their homes, adding that more than 120,000 displaced people currently reside in the targeted district.
