00:15 GMT +324 January 2018
    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) of Turkey attending the participants photography session at the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, October 10, 2016.

    Turkish, Russian Presidents Discuss Recent Developments in Syria in Phone Talks

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in phone talks on Tuesday the recent developments in Syria.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in phone talks on Tuesday the recent developments in the situation in war-torn Syria in light of the ongoing Turkish military operation in Afrin area, the Kremlin's press service said.

    "The heads of state exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including in the north-western part of the country in the Afrin area in light of the ongoing Turkish military operation there," the Kremlin's press service stated.

    FSA fighters in Afrin, Syria
    Afrin Shellings Result in Civilian Casualties, Displacement of 6,000 People - UN

    "The sides stressed the importance of continuing active joint work to resolve the crisis, which should be based on the principles of preserving territorial integrity and respect for the sovereignty of Syria," the statement said.

    Turkish President also reassured the Russian leader that Ankara's operation in Syria's Afrin would help preserve Syria's territorial integrity, according to a source in Erdogan's administration.

    "Erdogan discussed the Afrin operation with Putin in phone call and stressed that it aimed at ensuring Turkey's national security and liberation of Afrin from terrorist groups… and it was important in the context of a contribution to Syria's political unity and territorial integrity," the source told reporters.

    FSA fighters in Afrin, Syria
    PHOTOS Show Free Syrian Army Fighters in Afrin Amid Turkish Operation
    The source said that Erdogan was putting special emphasis on the coordination of Russian efforts on Syria, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed their determination to continue joint efforts aimed at holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in order to pave the way for the political settlement in the crisis-torn state.

    Also, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the preparations for the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress. The event will be held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30.

    Earlier, Ankara launched a military operation against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin. Several countries around the world expressed their concerns over the current situation in the region, the United Nations has reacted by announcing that it is preparing a large-scale humanitarian operation.

