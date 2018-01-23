Register
    What’s in Store for the Syrian Women Married to Foreign Fighters?

    Middle East
    A group of Syrian activists and journalists has launched a campaign calling for women in the Idlib province, the western part of Aleppo and the north part of Hama not to marry foreign fighters.

    The campaign called “Who Is Your Husband” informs women informed about the negative consequences for them and their children of marrying foreign fighters, as these wives are most often abandoned with their kids after their husbands either return to their homeland, move on to new battle zones, or die in battle.

    READ MORE: Becoming Daesh: How Islamist Recruiters Manage to Snare Young Europeans

    Meanwhile, their children are not granted Syrian citizenship or a right to education. Moreover, these children face attacks and ridicule on the part of their peers because of their backgrounds.

    The "Who Is Your Husband" campaign coordinator Asim Zeidan says that with their work the volunteers want to save the Syrian women living in the areas controlled by the terrorists from such an unstable marriage that can lead to many problems. According to him, when the extremists get married they usually treat a woman like an item.

    Nour molhem
    © Photo: Sputnik Arabic
    Nour molhem

    The Chief Justice of Damask Mahmud al Maarawi told Sputnik: "Because of the crisis and a huge amount of such marriages there should be created a special institute for the official registration of marriages and the protection of the rights of the children born in these marriages." The fact is that the majority of these marriages were contracted in the areas controlled by terrorists, in other words, they do not exist for the Syrian government. If all the necessary actions are taken, it will grant the women and children all the rights. 

    READ MORE: Horrors of a Daesh Wife: 'Husband Told Me How They Burned Jordanian Pilot'

    The first statistics of this kind show that in the north of Syria: 1,750 of Syrian women married a foreigner and 1,124 children were born into these families. The total number of children born to the terrorists that have come to Syria is 1,826.

