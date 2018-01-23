Syrian Army Reportedly Repels Nusra Attack in Northwestern Province

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian army and its allied units on Tuesday repelled an attack by the Jabhat Fatal al Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front) in the northwestern province of Latakia, local media reported, citing a military source.

Syrian troops killed 13 militants after the latter tried to attack military posts not far from the village of Sarraf, the SANA news agency said.

Syrian servicemen managed to destroy terrorists’ cannons, mortar launchers and vehicles equipped with machine guns.

The province of Latakia is a home to the Alawites – a Shia minority of Syria, to which incumbent country’s President Bashar Assad belongs. The province also hosts Hmeimim Air Base, operated by Russia.

The news comes after the Syrian government troops supported by local militia started the operation to eliminate 1,500 Nusra Front terrorists in Idlib. The Russian Defense Ministry also said that the group had advanced 3.7 miles to the north of Abu Duhur airfield and liberated 24 settlements from militants.

The Syrian army supported by allied forces have been carrying out an anti-terrorist operation in the province for over a month.