Pentagon Chief Slams Ankara's Op in Syria Amid US-Turkey Row Over Kurds

"The violence in Afrin disrupts what was a relatively stable area in Syria and distracts from the international effort to defeat Daesh," Mattis told reporters traveling with him in Indonesia ona the secretary's tour of Asia.
"We urge Turkey to exercise restraint in the military action and the rhetoric," Mattis added.
The Pentagon's chief earlier stated that the US understands Ankara's security concerns, provided that it is the only NATO member state which has an active insurgency on its territory. However, he now warns that violence in the Afrin region could be exploited by Daesh terrorists in Syria.
Turkey has repeatedly raised concerns over Washington's support for the YPG militias, with the US promising to halt arms supplies to the Kurds.
