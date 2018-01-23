SDF Refute Reports of Turkish Troops' Deep Incursion in Syria

"Turkish state media say that the invading army made a progress of eight kilometers [about 5 miles]. This is not true, violent clashes continue on the contact line between the SDF and the occupying army and their mercenaries," the SDF said in a press release.
On Saturday, Turkey announced the beginning of the operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Syria's north-western Afrin district. The ground offensive was confirmed on Sunday. Damascus has condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.
