SDF Refute Reports of Turkish Troops' Deep Incursion in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Forces on Monday refuted the reports of Turkish troops making a significant headway of about five miles into the Syrian territory.

"Turkish state media say that the invading army made a progress of eight kilometers [about 5 miles]. This is not true, violent clashes continue on the contact line between the SDF and the occupying army and their mercenaries," the SDF said in a press release.

© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal First Turkish Soldier Killed in Afrin Operation

According to the Kurdish militias, the Turkish Armed Forces were unable to make a significant progress on the ground despite the attacks from air and "have resorted to spreading fake news to improve the morale of their mercenaries."

On Saturday, Turkey announced the beginning of the operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Syria's north-western Afrin district. The ground offensive was confirmed on Sunday. Damascus has condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.