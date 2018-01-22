First Turkish Soldier Killed in Afrin Operation

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The first Turkish soldier was killed on Monday in clashes with terrorists during Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish General Staff said.

"Our serviceman was killed on January 22 in the village of Gulbaba in the Kilis province during Operation Olive Branch in clashes with terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers Party/Kurdish self-defense forces/Islamic State," the General Staff said in a statement.

On Saturday, Ankara launched a military operation against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin. Later, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed the start of the ground operation in the region.

Several countries around the world expressed their concerns over the current situation in Afrin. Damascus has called Ankara's offensive a violation of the country's sovereignty.

The United Nations has reacted to the situation by announcing that it is preparing a large-scale humanitarian operation in the region to help local people.