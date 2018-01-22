US-Backed SDF Considering Sending Reinforcements to Afrin Amid Turkish Op

On Saturday, the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the United States, issued a statement expressing readiness to defend themselves and the Kurdish people against the Turkish military operation.

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition have announced that they are considering sending reinforcements to Afrin amid the Turkish operation in Afrin.

"We are in the framework of looking at the possibility of sending more military forces to Afrin," SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said in a televised news conference.

The SDF representative has also called on the international community to help end the Turkish operation.

After the Turkish General Staff has announced the launch of the operation dubbed the "Olive Branch" in Afrin against the PKK and the YPG on Saturday, the SDF expressed readiness to "defend ourselves and our people."

The campaign, which started with airstrikes to support the Free Syrian Army rebels, has been followed by a ground operation by the Turkish military on Sunday.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Armed Forces' military operation in the northwestern Syrian district of Afrin would be finished quickly, as the terrorists were fleeing from the region after the launch of the operation. He has also said that the YPG militia could not rely on Washington's support to defeat Turkey.

In its turn, Washington has commented on Ankara's move, with US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert calling on Turkey to exercise restraint while conducting the military operation in the northern Syria in order to avoid the victims among the population.

Since last week, Ankara has been threatening to launch the invasion in Afrin since last week, following the US announcement of its decision to start training a border protection force comprising the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), affiliated with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers to be a terrorist group.