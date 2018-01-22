Rocket Hits Turkish Camp Where FSA Troops Located, 12 Injured - Reports

At least two people have been killed and 12 others injured after a rocket, launched from the Syrian northern district of Afrin, hit a camp in the Turkish province of Hatay, where the Free Syrian Army armed opposition group is located, DHA news agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows attackers to pay heavy price as missile hits Turkish camp.

"We fully respect the territorial integrity of Syria and the safety and security of Syrian people, this is actually the objective of this operation," Erdogan said in a speech, as broadcast and translated by TRT World.

According to preliminary data, two missiles hit a tent camp located on the Turkish-Syrian border. The injured were delivered to a hospital.

READ MORE: Dozens Injured in Turkey Over Shelling From Syrian Afrin — Authorities

Earlier, the General Staff of Turkey announced the beginning of the operation "Olive Branch" against the formation of Kurds the Syrian city of Afrin. The operation began on Saturday at 17.00 Moscow time. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday about the beginning of a ground operation in Syria. Damascus strongly condemned Turkey's actions.

2 killed as a rocket fired from #Afrin hits a camp near the border where Turkey backed Free Syrian Army members are. (DHA) https://t.co/4Z9lYRhV6u — Berza Simsek (@berzasimsek) January 22, 2018

The rocket launched by the YPG group from the Afrin zone caused many civilians injured. 1 Syrian (refugee) lost his life. The condition of 2 people is grave pic.twitter.com/Y9q33u60Wp — Lucifuge Rofocale (@rofoca_lucifuge) January 22, 2018

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in connection with the situation in Syria's Afrin Kurdish enclave, where Turkey launched a military operation against the Kurds this weekend, Moscow calls on all parties to express restraint and to respect the territorial integrity of the country.