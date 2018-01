Turkish Army Launches Operation in Syria's Azaz to the East of Afrin - Reports

On Saturday, the Turkish leadership announced a military campaign in Syrian Kurdish-controlled Afrin, with the operation on the ground starting the following day.

According to Anadolu news agency, the Turkish Armed Forces have started an operation in Azaz, located to the east of Afrin.

The Turkish "Olive Branch" operation conducted jointly with Free Syrian Army rebels was launched on Saturday with airstrikes and continued the following day with the start of the campaign on the ground.

