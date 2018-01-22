Tillerson: US Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

On Saturday, a group of militants attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. Over 40 people are feared dead after the attack, which reportedly lasted for 17 hours, while the security forces managed to rescue 126 people, including 41 foreign nationals. The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths of 18 people, including 14 nationals.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has strongly condemned the recent deadly terrorist attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. We mourn all those who lost their lives in the attack, whether Afghans or citizens of other countries. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded… Violence like what we witnessed yesterday has no place in Afghanistan, or anywhere else in the world," Tillerson said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Tillerson, Washington is in contact with Afghan authorities regarding their investigation into the attack.

The Taliban militant group has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"We have seen the Taliban’s claim of responsibility and condemn terrorist groups for their violent campaign against Afghan and foreign personnel working to improve Afghanistan. The United States stands with the government and people of Afghanistan. We remain firmly committed to supporting Afghan efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country," the state secretary added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Daesh and the Taliban group.