US, Jordan 'Agreed to Disagree' on Trump's Jerusalem Decision - Pence

Speaking about the results of his Sunday negotiations on the Jerusalem's issue with Jordanian King Abdullah II in the capital city of Amman, US Vice President Mike Pence summarized that the parties "agreed to disagree".
During the talks, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's position by saying that East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state, while the US should "rebuild trust and confidence", shaken by the controversial Trump's resolution to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, announced on December 6.
As the top official explained, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could only be solved by a two-state decision.
