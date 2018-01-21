US, Jordan 'Agreed to Disagree' on Trump's Jerusalem Decision - Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has commented on the results of his talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II, concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and US President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem.

Speaking about the results of his Sunday negotiations on the Jerusalem's issue with Jordanian King Abdullah II in the capital city of Amman, US Vice President Mike Pence summarized that the parties "agreed to disagree".

During the talks, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's position by saying that East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state, while the US should "rebuild trust and confidence", shaken by the controversial Trump's resolution to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, announced on December 6.

As the top official explained, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could only be solved by a two-state decision.

