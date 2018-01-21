Turkish City Reyhanli Hit by Rocket Attack From Afrin: 1 Killed, 32 Wounded

The Turkish city of Reyhanli was reportedly hit by a rocket fire from the territory of Syrian Afrin on Sunday, killing one and injuring 32 people.

The city of Reyhanli in the Hatay province in southern Turkey was hit by rocket fire from the territory of Syrian Afrin on Sunday, where the Turkish army is conducting a military operation dubbed Olive Branch against the Kurdish armed groups, the Sabah newspaper reported.

According to NTV broadcaster, citing the mayor of the city, the shelling resulted in one person killed, another 32 wounded.

The Haberturk media outlet reports that the missiles fell in three locations in the city: into a parked empty car and the roofs of two houses. Local firefighters extinguished the fire.

The shelling took place amid ongoing Turkey's military offensive in the Kurdish-populated Syrian city of Afrin, started on January 20 with air strikes and damage of 108 targets out of 113 planned, and continuing on January 21 with a ground operation in the area.

As Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag specified on January 20, the country's forces would leave Afrin as soon as the armed forces achieve the goals of the Olive Branch operation, explaining that the offensive wasn't "against our Turkmen, Kurdish or Arab brothers", but against the terrorists.

Despite the fact that the military operation has already been condemned by Damascus, calling it a violation of Syrian sovereignty, Ankara calls it self-defense under international law.