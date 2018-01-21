Register
15:51 GMT +321 January 2018
    A Turkish army tank moves toward the Syrian border, in Reyhanlı, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

    Erdogan:Turkey to Quickly Conclude Op in Syria as Terrorists Already Fleeing

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Turkey Starts Operation 'Olive Branch' in Syria (21)
    0 51

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commented on the progress of the ongoing country's military operation dubbed Olive Branch in the Syrian city of Afrin.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reported on the recent developments in the ongoing country's military offensive in Afrin, saying that the Turkish Armed Forces would soon wrap up the advance, explaining that terrorists had already been fleeing the area.

    "We will finish this operation very quickly. Terrorists are fleeing from there and we will chase them. Our aircraft are bombing them and the ground operation has started. We are conducting the operation to protect our borders," Erdogan said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

    The Turkish leader also criticized pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for its reported call on people to attend the street protests opposing the operation.

    "Know that wherever you go out on the streets our security forces are on your necks," Erdogan said.

    READ MORE: Olive Branch: Turkey Preparing Ground Offensive Against YPG in Syria — Reports

    After Turkey's Air Forces stiff offensive on January 21, which resulted in the damage of 108 targets out of 113 planned, the country launched a ground operation in the area on January 20.

    As Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag revealed on Saturday, the country's troops would leave Afrin as soon as the armed forces achieve the goals of the Olive Branch operation, specifying that the offensive wasn't "against our Turkmen, Kurdish or Arab brothers", but against the terrorists in the area.

    Despite the fact that the military operation has already been condemned by Damascus, calling it a violation of Syrian sovereignty, Ankara was claiming it was self-defense under international law.

    Tags:
    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Syria, Turkey
