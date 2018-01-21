Situation on Turkish-Syrian Border on Second Day of Ankara’s Military Operation

The Turkish General Staff announced the launch of the military offensive dubbed Olive Branch in Syria's city of Afrin on January 20. Meanwhile, Ankara started a ground operation in the area at 11:05 local time [08:05 GMT] on Sunday.

The day before, about 72 Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes in seven districts of the city, destroying 108 targets out of 113 planned. The military operation has already been condemned by Damascus with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling the act a violation of Syrian sovereignty.